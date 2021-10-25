Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILRF opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. Nilar International has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Nilar International Company Profile

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

