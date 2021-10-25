Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

