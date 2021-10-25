Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.73 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

