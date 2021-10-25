Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion.

Get Nutrien alerts:

TSE:NTR opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$49.88 and a 1-year high of C$89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.14.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.