Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AGR opened at $52.39 on Monday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.
