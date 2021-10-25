Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDE opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

