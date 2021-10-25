RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWEOY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

