Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.