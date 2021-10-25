Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUG. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.94.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.88 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

