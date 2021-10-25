Aadi Bioscience (AADI) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 889 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aadi Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5136 18874 40902 786 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $24.69, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.06%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aadi Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -18.06 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.47 million -1.48

Aadi Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Summary

Aadi Bioscience peers beat Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.