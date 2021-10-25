The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.26 Million

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce sales of $434.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.42 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 140.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 55.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $30.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $989.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

