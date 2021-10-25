KeyCorp Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $50.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

