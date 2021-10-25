Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 226,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

