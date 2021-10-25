First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 50,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

