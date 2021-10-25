Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,423,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 371,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

