SEI Investments Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

