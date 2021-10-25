Analysts Set Expectations for GoGold Resources Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE GGD opened at C$3.27 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$908.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

