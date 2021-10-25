Angi Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Angi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Angi by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

