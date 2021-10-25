Brokers Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

WLL opened at $66.93 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

