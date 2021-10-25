CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $99.29 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

