Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

