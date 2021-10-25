Topdanmark A/S’s (TPDKY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

