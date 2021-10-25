Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

