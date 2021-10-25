$29.47 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce sales of $29.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,790. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

