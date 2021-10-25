Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of BANR opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,393,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

