Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,335,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

