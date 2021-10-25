Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
