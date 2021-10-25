Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $228.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.75.

NYSE:ASR opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

