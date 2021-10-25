Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CLVT stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

