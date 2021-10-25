FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Increased by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

