Brokers Offer Predictions for Discover Financial Services’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

DFS opened at $125.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

