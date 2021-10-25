Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. Graco has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 252.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 449,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 169.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

