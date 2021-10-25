Piper Sandler Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

