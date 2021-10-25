Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €140.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €145.34 and its 200-day moving average is €143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

