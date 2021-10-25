Head to Head Review: The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Allstate and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate 0 7 7 0 2.50 Selective Insurance Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

The Allstate currently has a consensus price target of $140.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given The Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Allstate is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Allstate has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Allstate and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate 8.27% 22.27% 4.54% Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of The Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Allstate pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Allstate has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. The Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Allstate and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.84 $5.58 billion $14.73 8.69 Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.62 $246.35 million $4.15 18.94

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. The Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Allstate beats Selective Insurance Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

