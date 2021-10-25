Contrasting Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amgen and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 22.55% 99.85% 15.16% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 9 9 0 2.35 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 4.67 $7.26 billion $16.60 12.60 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 5.61 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Innate Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.