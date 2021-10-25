Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($12.96) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $120.60 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabors Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Nabors Industries worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

