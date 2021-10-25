Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,605,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after buying an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

