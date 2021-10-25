FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

