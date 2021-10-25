Alerus Financial (ALRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALRS stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $523.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

