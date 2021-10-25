IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.60. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.32.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.