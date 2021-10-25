DA Davidson Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.92 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

