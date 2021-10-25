Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.68 on Monday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.15%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

