UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.45 Million

Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report sales of $576.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.70 million and the lowest is $570.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 66.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

