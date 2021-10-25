Alliance Global Partners Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$5.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.74.

HEXO stock opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

