National Bankshares Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.49.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$29.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.76 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.