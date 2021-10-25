Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Announces October 29th IPO

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) expects to raise $160 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. generated $101.5 million in revenue and $7.8 million in net income. Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. has a market-cap of $885.7 million.

Airsculpt Technologies provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients. We believe our treatment results and elite patient experience have positioned Elite Body Sculpture as a preferred body contouring brand. We performed over 5,800 body contouring procedures in 2020. Our proprietary and patented AirSculpt® method is minimally invasive because it requires no needle, no scalpel, no stitches and no general anesthesia to achieve transformational change that appears both natural and smooth. Our patients are guided by surgeons and patient care consultants through every step of the experience. Our patients are awake and can converse with their surgeon or listen to music during their procedure and often resume normal activity the next day. “.

Airsculpt Technologies was founded in 2018 and has 230 employees. The company is located at 400 Alton Road, Unit TH-103M, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, USS and can be reached via phone at (786) 709-9690 or on the web at http://www.elitebodysculpture.com.

