National Bankshares Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.91.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.4067634 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.88%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

