Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.94 million and a PE ratio of 31.45. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 337.16.

In other news, insider David Cotterell acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

