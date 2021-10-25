Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

KEY stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

