FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Robert Half International Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $112.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.